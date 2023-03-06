LSU flips Duke commit Ahmad Breaux after junior day visit

LSU added its 10th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday when it flipped edge rusher Ahmad Breaux, a three-star edge rusher from Ruston, Louisiana, from the Duke Blue Devils.

Breaux was in Baton Rouge on Saturday as a visitor for LSU’s junior day, and he picked up an offer while on his unofficial visit. He committed to the Tigers the next day, opting to stay home and play in the SEC.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Breaux is the No. 707 player nationally and No. 16 prospect in Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s a trending player who’s picked up a number of Power Five offers in recent weeks. He had an official visit set for Stanford this week, though it’s unclear if he still intends to make that trip.

Breaux detailed his visit with 247Sports’ Sonny Shipp.

“My day was one of the best experiences ever,” Breaux told 247Sports after he got the offer. “I was warmly welcomed by the entire staff as soon as I came in the football operations center and I couldn’t have asked for anything better. “The biggest highlight of the day was when I had a great conversation with Coach Matt House, and he gave me a true insight into a system that truly fits me, and it opened my eyes entirely to LSU.”

With the additions of Breaux and linebacker Kolaj Cobbins, a top-five prospect in Louisiana who committed to the Tigers on Friday, coach Brian Kelly now boasts the No. 2 recruiting class in 2024 as things currently stand.

More Football!

LSU offers shifty Texas running back/return man LSU offers 4-star Fort Lauderdale tight end LSU offers 2025 Shreveport athlete James Simon

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire