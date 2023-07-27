Can LSU flip recently offered in-state Ole Miss commit?

LSU recently added another in-state 2024 prospect to its offer list, this time three-star offensive lineman Joseph Cryer.

The Natchitoches (La.) Natchitoches Central prospect committed to Ole Miss back on June 2, but that was before he picked up an offer from the in-state power program. Cryer told On3’s Billy Embody (subscription required) that he was excited to receive the offer and had been “waiting on it.”

Cryer, who ranks either just outside or inside the top 1,000 nationally, depending on the service, has a more impressive offer list than his pedigree would indicate. Nebraska, Michigan State, Penn State, TCU and others have extended offers to the 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior lineman.

Now, Cryer has a decision to make with the chance to stay in the state of Louisiana and come to Baton Rouge.

