Can LSU flip elite 5-star Texas A&M WR commit Terry Bussey?

Like most teams around the country, LSU wrapped up the bulk of its 2024 class on early signing day last month. But the Tigers aren’t quite done yet.

Since the early signing period, they’ve already pulled off one major flip, pulling five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley — the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana — away from Texas A&M.

McKinley is one of three players LSU has flipped from the Aggies, joining offensive tackle Weston Davis and fellow defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford.

The Tigers are pushing for a fourth flip, however, this time from five-star receiver Terry Bussey who, like McKinley, pushed his signing back to February.

Bussey has been a frequent visitor to Baton Rouge, taking three trips including an official visit on a game weekend in October. Texas A&M has seen quite a bit of attrition since the firing of coach Jimbo Fisher, and LSU has taken advantage.

“LSU flipped four A&M commits this cycle, but they still are chasing one more. (Bussey) has been a standout at Timpson, he’s listed as an athlete, one of the best players in the country and he’s still available,” On3’s Shea Dixon said.

“Committed to A&M…he and Dominick McKinley were two A&M commitments who said ‘I’m not signing early, I want to wait until February to see how things look.’ Well, McKinley’s already flipped to LSU, a five-star defensive tackle. That’s four players that LSU’s flipped out of A&M’s class — and all being pretty big ones.”

LSU’s 2024 class currently ranks seventh nationally, but if it landed Bussey — a Timpson, Texas, prospect who ranks No. 19 nationally in the 247Sports Composite — it could push for a spot in the top five.

