LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson explains analytical approach to NIL valuation, brand-building

With Angel Reese moving on to the WNBA, Flau'Jae Johnson could be set for a massive season as the face of the LSU women’s basketball team.

Johnson has a lot on her plate as she’s also managing one of the top NIL profiles in the country. Between her budding music career and a number of high-profile brand deals, Johnson is one of the highest-valued athletes in the nation when it comes to NIL.

According to On3’s valuation, she ranks 13th in the nation at $1.2 million.

Johnson recently explained how she approaches NIL, taking an analytical approach to building her brand while also relying heavily on her team of advisors.

“Determining the value for NIL deals is something I take very seriously,” Johnson told On3. “Between my music career and brand endorsements, my deals amount to about $4.5 million, which gives a substantial indication of my market value. While I stay actively involved in understanding this value, I heavily rely on my team of advisors, including my representation, to negotiate deals that reflect my worth accurately. They use a combination of market trends, my performance metrics, and personal brand impact to evaluate opportunities.”

It’s a lot to deal with in addition to being the star of one of the top teams in the nation, but it’s an element of the game modern athletes now have to deal with.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire