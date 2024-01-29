Advertisement

LSU finishes with a top-three class in 2024 according to On3

Tyler Nettuno
·1 min read

While it looked like the Tigers may struggle to land a top 10 class in the 2024 cycle, coach Brian Kelly and the staff closed things out nicely.

Some moves late in the cycle, including some Texas A&M flips headlined by five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, changed the class’ trajectory. Now, as things are set to wrap up next week, On3 has released its final recruiting rankings.

That included a boost for tight end signee Trey'Dez Green, who became a five-star recruit, and that gave LSU the No. 3 class in 2024, according to On3. The On3 industry rankings are currently not as high as the site’s own rankings, putting the Tigers at seventh.

LSU’s class currently sits behind just Georgia and Alabama.

