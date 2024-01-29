LSU finishes with a top-three class in 2024 according to On3

While it looked like the Tigers may struggle to land a top 10 class in the 2024 cycle, coach Brian Kelly and the staff closed things out nicely.

Some moves late in the cycle, including some Texas A&M flips headlined by five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley, changed the class’ trajectory. Now, as things are set to wrap up next week, On3 has released its final recruiting rankings.

That included a boost for tight end signee Trey'Dez Green, who became a five-star recruit, and that gave LSU the No. 3 class in 2024, according to On3. The On3 industry rankings are currently not as high as the site’s own rankings, putting the Tigers at seventh.

New: The final @On3sports rankings are in for the 2024 class.#LSU finished with a bang as On3's No. 3 class in America. – Three 5-stars

– Four Top 50 prospects

– Double-digit Top 300 prospects The rundown on how the Tigers fared in The Top 300: https://t.co/W4PL8jvdaK pic.twitter.com/vjaxh5F7Bk — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 29, 2024

LSU’s class currently sits behind just Georgia and Alabama.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire