LSU finishes 2023 with the top offense in college football

It should come as little surprise if you watched the Tigers this fall, but LSU has claimed the NCAA statistical title for both total offense and scoring offense in 2023 for the second time in five years.

An electric unit that was sparked by a Heisman season from quarterback Jayden Daniels, Mike Denbrock’s offense averaged 45.5 points per game and 543.5 yards per game in 2023. Both of those marks rank second in school history behind only the national title-winning 2019 team.

It also ranks third in SEC history behind that 2019 team and the 2012 Texas A&M offense led by another Heisman winner in Johnny Manziel.

It was an impressive year for LSU players individually, as well. Daniels led the nation in total offense (412.2), passing efficiency (208) and rushing yards for a quarterback (1,134), among other categories.

Receiver Malik Nabers led the nation in receiving yards per game and finished second nationally in total receiving yards with 1,569 while becoming LSU’s all-time leading receiver. Brian Thomas Jr. finished as the national leader in receiving touchdowns with 17.

