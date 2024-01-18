LSU finished with the No. 1 offense for the second time in five years

As the title states, for the second time in the last five years, the LSU offense finished the season as the No. 1 offense in the country. The offense finished as the best offense in the country in 2019, the national championship season, and in 2023.

During both of those seasons, the starting quarterback went on to win the Heisman Trophy. I truly believe that if Jayden Daniels had had a halfway competent defense, the Tigers would have won the national championship this season. I don’t put all of that onus on the players, Matt House’s defense was awful this season.

Next year, the Tigers will have weapons all over the field but they will be using a new quarterback. We have entered the Garrett Nussmeier era in Baton Rouge and the gunslinger is ready to put up crazy numbers of his own.

Brian Kelly has not named the new offensive coordinator for 2024 but whoever it is will have all the tools to be successful.

LSU finished No. 1 in the country in scoring offense and total offense for the second time in five years pic.twitter.com/EYPwb5duHs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 18, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire