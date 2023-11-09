NEW: LSU the favorite to land top player in 2025 class

The No. 1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, Bryce Underwood, recently narrowed down his final list of schools to seven: LSU, Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State.

Underwood is a five-star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, where he plays for Belleville High School. Underwood is rated as the No. 1 player in the country by On3 and ESPN.

On3’s Josh Newberg has since picked the LSU Tigers to land Underwood and thanks to that, LSU is a 76% favorite to land him per On3.

Although the Tigers are a favorite to land him per On3, there are no Crystal Ball projections for him at this time. LSU currently has five commitments for the 2025 class, headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas.

Brian Kelly has done a great job recruiting since he arrived at LSU and if he can sign Underwood and Moore in the 2025 class, it may be his best class yet.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire