LSU the favorite to land five-star cornerback after visit for Alabama game

LSU was trending in the right direction for five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks before the Alabama game.

After the huge win, the interest between the Tigers and Ricks skyrocketed. LSU is now an 85% favorite to land the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 2 overall cornerback in the 2023 class.

LSU currently has the No. 4 overall recruiting class for 2023 with 25 commits. A commitment from Ricks would catapult the Tigers into the top three, at least. LSU has also received a crystal ball prediction for Ricks on 247Sports. Ricks plans to announce his commitment on Dec. 23. Talk about a Merry Christmas.

If Brian Kelly can make the SEC Championship and land Ricks in the month of December, he will have exceeded all expectations in Year 1 on the Bayou. LSU has a chance to clinch the SEC West this week with a win over Arkansas and an Alabama win over Ole Miss.

LSU is trending to land 5-star CB Desmond Ricks, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine🐅 Read: https://t.co/gd4nc3ocVH pic.twitter.com/aKsBv3O14m — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) November 7, 2022

