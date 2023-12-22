How LSU fared in its last five bowl games

LSU’s bowl game is fast approaching. In 10 days, toe will meet leather in Tampa Bay as LSU meets Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

It will be LSU’s third time in this bowl game, but first time under its current name. It was founded as the Hall of Fame Bowl, in which LSU played in 1988. Then it was the Outback Bowl, where LSU appeared in 2013.

LSU’s fared well in the postseason lately, with the Tigers winning six of their last eight bowl games. That span includes a Peach Bowl win and a national title.

Here’s how LSU fared in its last five bowl games.

2018: Fiesta Bowl

Syndication: Phoenix

LSU made its New Year’s Six debut in the Fiesta Bowl in 2018.

It was Joe Burrow’s inaugural season with the Tigers and LSU was facing a UCF team on a 25-game win streak.

LSU was down 14-3, but a 21-0 run headlined by three straight touchdown passes from Joe Burrow put LSU up 24-14. From that point, the Tigers held on and won 40-32.

This win began LSU’s 16-game win streak that resulted in a national title next year.

2019: Peach Bowl

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

In LSU’s lone playoff appearance, LSU played Oklahoma in Atlanta. The Tigers were the top seed after going 15-0.

This one was never in doubt. It was 7-7 early, but LSU was up 35-7 with 9:17 left to go in the second quarter and 49-14 at halftime.

LSU finished the day with 63 points, with nearly 700 total yards. Justin Jefferson stole the show with 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

2019: National Championship

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

The Peach Bowl win sent LSU back home for the national title against Clemson.

New Orleans has been good to LSU over the years. The Tigers won the national title there in 2003 and 2007, and it was good again here.

The Tigers were down 17-7 early in the second quarter, but after a Joe Burrow touchdown run, the LSU offense found its rhythm.

Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for another score, his second on the night, before throwing a TD to Thaddeus Moss right before the half.

Clemson cut into the lead early in the third, but LSU finished the game on a 14-0 run to put it away and win its first national title of the playoff era.

2021: Texas Bowl

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

LSU entered the Texas Bowl against Kansas State with Brad Davis acting as interim head coach and 39 active scholarship players.

Davis found himself in an interesting spot, with LSU lacking a QB. That led to LSU putting wide receiver Jontre Kirklin back there.

It was rough. Kansas State went up 21-0 and it was obvious the Wildcats were in a different class than LSU.

Kansas State extended that lead to 42-7 before LSU scored two garbage-time touchdowns late in the fourth to make the final a more respectable 42-20.

2022: Citrus Bowl

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

In Brian Kelly’s first year, LSU was looking to make it a 10-win season, facing Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

Purdue was in a similar spot to where LSU was the year prior. The Boilermakers had an interim coach with plenty of opt outs.

The game reflected that with LSU dominating on both sides of the ball. Kelly got that 10th win and LSU won 63-7.

Malik Nabers was the game MVP catching nine passes for 163 yards and a touchdown.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire