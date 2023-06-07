Should LSU fans worry about a sophomore slump in Brian Kelly’s second season?

Have you ever heard of the term sophomore slump? It is used to describe players who have an incredible season in Year 1 but take their lumps in Year 2.

It’s a very common term used in sports that is mostly applied to athletes. Fans use it as a coping mechanism when their star player doesn’t play as well as a sophomore.

Does the same phenomenon happen to head coaches?

What if Brian Kelly doesn’t win 10 games and fails to make the SEC Championship in 2023? Will it be chalked up to a sophomore slump?

There will probably be some growing pains in Year 2 of the Kelly era. Between the new Freshmen and the transfers, things won’t be perfect. Tigers fans will hope that the team didn’t peak last year and will have an even better season behind Jayden Daniels this fall.

LSU will kick off its 2023 campaign in Orlando as it looks to avenge last season’s loss to Florida State.

