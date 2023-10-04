Should LSU fans be worried about Brian Kelly’s road issues?

College Sports Wire’s Ryan Haley took a look at Brian Kelly’s record on the road while at LSU. Although the Tigers took a trip to Starkville and destroyed the Mississippi State Bulldogs, that is the only time Kelly has won a road game by 10 points or more since he became the head coach at LSU.

Kelly has a 13-6 record at LSU and five of those six losses occurred while on the road. That does count for two neutral site games. LSU lost to Florida State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State again and Ole Miss on the road. The only other loss happened at home against Tennessee.

“The 2023 sample sizes are too small to really judge yet, especially with the quality of road opponents,” Haley wrote. “But LSU gained 400 yards of offense in five of seven home games last season, a feat they repeated just three times away from Tiger Stadium, including once in four true road games. Their points per game dropped from 37.9 in front of their own fans to 31.1 otherwise, effectively the difference between the 12th-best offense in the country and the 44th. Even defensively, four of the five games they allowed 6.0 yards per play or more were either on the road or in a neutral site.”

There is no doubt that LSU is a different team on the road. If the Tigers lose this week to Missouri, this trend could get even uglier.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire