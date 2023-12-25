What do LSU fans want for Christmas?

What do LSU fans want this Christmas?

I know the obvious answer that almost all of you are thinking, but we will save that for later. Recently, we found out that LSU needs a new offensive coordinator. Mike Denbrock is leaving Baton Rouge to take the offensive coordinator job at Notre Dame. The Tigers have a few options in-house that could fill that spot.

Cortez Hankton and Joe Sloan will be the co-offensive coordinators for LSU in their bowl game against Wisconsin and either one of them could have the chops to get the job done in 2024. Now, onto the elephant in the room.

Dear Santa, can we get a new defensive coordinator? If Jayden Daniels would have had any kind of defense behind him this season, the Tigers may have finished the season in the same manner the 2019 team did, as national champions. Matt House may need to find a different home for 2024.

Merry Christmas, Tiger fans! Here’s to an undefeated 2024!

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire