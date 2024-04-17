LSU fans show support towards LSU gymnastics during sendoff for 2024 NCAA Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In route to try to win their first ever national championship, the LSU gymnastics team was sent off by fans and the community before they head to the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fully equipped fans with posters, purple and gold gear and even some who traveled thousands of miles to show their full Tiger spirit, like Brenda Kastens.

“I live in Nebraska. I came down for the week and I’ve been at pretty much every sporting event since Thursday. So, I’m a huge, I’m a Tiger,” Kastens said.

Kastens said it’s important to show all sports and teams support, especially those that are female dominant.

Tickets for Bayou Classic in New Orleans go on sale Friday

“These young women, they work just as hard, if not harder than, than, you know, the other teams. And I just think it’s important to give them the recognition that they deserve and to support them all the way through the season and to the championship,” Kastens said.

Another gymnastics supporter, Gail Gaiennie, considers the team a ‘hidden gem’ and mentions her sadness of not being able to make the trip to Texas because she usually attends the championship competition.

“This the first miss in 10 plus years,” Gaiennie said.

For now, both fans plan on supporting the team from miles away and sends them a message as they get ready to compete.

“Geaux Tigers, do your normal stuff and we will be champions,” said Gaiennie.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

BRProud Daily News

“Stay strong. You’ve got this. You’ve been doing great all season. Just keep up the great work,” said Kastens.

The competition in Fort Worth starts Thursday at the Dickies Arena.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.