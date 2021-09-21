LSU falls in USA TODAY Sports re-rank despite blowout win over CMU

Following their victory over Central Michigan, LSU is getting ready to finally open SEC play. They draw Mississippi State on Saturday, followed by a home game against Auburn. Then it is back on the road against Kentucky. Each team is ranked in the top 40 of USA TODAY Sports re-rank.

Paul Myerberg is back with his weekly re-rank of all 130 FBS teams, the Tigers fall five spots despite their 28-point victory over Central Michigan. Teams that lost matchups to ranked opponents actually rose in the ranking.

SEC teams in the re-rank

Team Rank Change Alabama 1 – Georgia 2 – Texas A&M 8 +1 Florida 9 +4 Ole Miss 14 +7 Arkansas 18 +17 Kentucky 28 -3 Auburn 30 +15 LSU 35 -5 Mississippi State 40 -4 Missouri 63 -4 Tennessee 80 +2 South Carolina 92 – Vanderbilt 109 +4

Of the 130 teams in FBS, the SEC has nine teams in the top 40 of the rankings. The Bulldogs barely making the cut after falling four spots in their loss to Memphis this past weekend.

