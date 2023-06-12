LSU facing heavy competition for 4-star receiver commit after official visit slate

LSU saw its first decommitment in the 2024 recruiting class on Sunday as four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway backed off his pledge.

Given the current recruiting landscape, he almost certainly won’t be the last. In fact, it may take a strong push from LSU to maintain the commitment of one of its top prospects in the class.

Four-star Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes receiver Joseph Stone committed to LSU back in July, but he’s kept his recruitment open and continues to take visits. After unofficially visiting UCF, Louisville and Texas earlier in the spring, he’ll have officially visited all three by the end of the month.

Stone checked out UCF and Louisville the last two weekends, and he’s set to head to Austin, Texas, this coming weekend. Those visits reportedly made a positive impression on Stone, who On3 ranks just inside the national top 300.

He’s currently the only receiver in the class, though the Tigers do have some other high-profile options, most notably Alabama prospect Cam Coleman. A five-star and Auburn lean according to On3, Coleman will officially visit on June 23.

