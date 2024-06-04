LSU to face UIC in December, Aneesah Morrow set for Chicago homecoming

LSU women’s basketball star Aneesah Morrow will be making her return to Chicago this December.

On Monday, the Tigers announced a game scheduled for Dec. 19 on the road against the University of Illinois Chicago. That game will come two days after the Tigers face Seton Hall at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

For Morrow, it marks a return to her hometown where she starred at Simeon High School and later spent the first two years of her college career at DePaul before transferring to LSU.

“We are very excited to have a game in Chicago against UIC which allows Aneesah to play back in her hometown,” coach Kim Mulkey said in a release. “There will be a lot of people that have followed Aneesah from the beginning of her basketball career that will have the opportunity to come out and see her play with LSU. Chicago is a city with rich basketball history so we look forward to bring our team there for a game.”

UIC is coming off an 18-16 season that saw the team reach the WNIT. It returns 11 players from last year’s team.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire