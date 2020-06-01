LSU will face Grambling, Southern for first time

(Stats Perform) - FBS national champion LSU announced first-time matchups with Southwestern Athletic Conference members Grambling State and Southern on Monday.

Southern, which, like LSU, is located in Baton Rouge, will visit on Sept. 10, 2022. Grambling, located in northern Louisiana, will play at Tiger Stadium the following season on Sept. 9, 2023.

"This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. "These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It's time and we are all proud to be a part of it."

Grambling has won 26 SWAC titles and 15 black college football national championships. Southern has captured the SWAC 19 times and claimed 11 black college football national titles.