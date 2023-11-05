LSU to face Florida in home night game in Week 11

After Saturday’s frustrating loss on the road against Alabama, LSU doesn’t have much time to reflect on that game.

The Tigers return home this weekend to host a cross-division rival in Florida, which is coming off a very disappointing loss of its own at home against an Arkansas team that was previously winless in the SEC.

This could be a bounce-back opportunity against a 5-4 Florida team that has struggled on defense recently, and the Tigers will face the Gators under the lights in Death Valley.

The game was in the mix for the 2:30 CT conference game of the week time slot on CBS, but on Sunday, it was announced the game will be at 6:30 on the SEC Network.

With both teams losing this weekend, a matchup that could have had division implications no longer carries the same weight. Still, LSU will have the benefit of a raucous home crowd on its side in this one.

