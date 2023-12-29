LSU F Daimion Collins to return against Northwestern State on Friday night

LSU has been without one of its top transfer additions in recent outings, but it will be back closer to full strength as it hosts Northwestern State for the final non-conference matchup before SEC play begins in the new year.

Forward Daimion Collins will make his return to the court after missing the last six games, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. A former five-star recruit who arrived this offseason from Kentucky, Collins is averaging 4.8 points and 2.2 rebounds in five games this season.

He’s been a rotational player and will likely resume that role, giving LSU some more depth on the interior with the 6-foot-9 player.

LSU forward Daimion Collins (shoulder) will return to action tonight as the Tigers take on Northwestern State at home, he tells @On3sports. Former 5-star recruit and transfer from Kentucky.https://t.co/ssZ6REOI9V pic.twitter.com/oPHLvzYpcX — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) December 29, 2023

It’s one of several recent boosts the Tigers have gotten as transfer guard Jalen Cook was finally given the green light to play as a two-time transfer ahead of a loss to Texas.

Now closer to full strength, LSU will hope to reverse its fortunes from last season in SEC play. First, it will take on the Demons at 7 p.m. CT on Friday night.

