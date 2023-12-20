LSU experiences drama-free early signing day

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in more ways than one. Happy early signing day.

LSU entered the day with 27 commitments and as of noon CT, all of those commitments have signed their name on the dotted line.

The only signing that LSU has not announced yet is the signing of four-star athlete and MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year Ju'Juan Johnson. As you can see in the video below, he has signed with LSU, the Tigers just haven’t tweeted it out yet.

For many years, there has been an air of uncertainty around signing day regarding players getting cold feet and changing their minds at the last minute but that was not the case today. The Tigers class is currently ranked as the No. 13 overall recruiting class by 247Sports. It would be the first recruiting class that Brian Kelly has signed that finished outside the top 10.

