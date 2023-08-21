LSU expects to make a run at CFB Playoff, FSU to offer stern opening test in Orlando

How big is the Florida State-LSU opener?

Well, for starters, the Sept. 3 showdown between the No. 5 Tigers and No. 8 Seminoles in Orlando on ABC will be the only game during the first full weekend of college football featuring two Top 10 teams.

Both are coming off 10-win seasons, with FSU beating LSU 24-23 in New Orleans last Labor Day weekend.

For the Seminoles, their fifth consecutive victory over the Tigers dating back to 1983 helped jump-start the program back to relevance.

A win this season could catapult FSU even higher as it looks to contend for the College Football Playoffs.

Likewise for LSU.

"I tell you guys all the time that I'm not going to set limits on this team," FSU coach Mike Norvell said Sunday following the team's second preseason scrimmage.

"I really love coaching this team. I love coaching this team because I watched the growth, I see the maturity. I mean, you have to have momentary failures as we go through this too. You have to get knocked down, because I think in those times, you get a chance to get up, get better, and see who’s really going to help hold you accountable."

LSU last beat FSU in 1982, 55-21 in Baton Rouge. The Seminoles lead the all-time series 8-2.

FSU, LSU looking to build off preseason scrimmages

While FSU is coming off its second preseason scrimmage, LSU held its first preseason scrimmage Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Second-year coach Brian Kelly put his team through a 43-play scrimmage after 17 periods of practice. The combined session lasted nearly two hours in 95-plus degree temperatures.

The big news was Texas A&M transfer cornerback Denver Harris participated in the scrimmage with LSU’s third team defense and kickoff coverage. Kelly announced earlier in the week Harris had stepped away from the team to deal with “personal matters” but could come back to the team.

The Tigers return 25 players who have started at least one game in an LSU uniform, including quarterback Jayden Daniels along with five offensive linemen, four receivers and four running backs.

LSU also added eight players through the transfer portal who were starters at their previous school, though injuries have impacted that number.

FSU's defense will look to slow Daniels, who had more than 3,800 yards total offense last season with 29 combined touchdowns. In Saturday's scrimmage, Daniels, who has reportedly been far less inclined to take off and run, instead relying on his arm, went 6 for 11 for 68 yards and a touchdown.

According to Tigerrag.com, Daniels led the first team on a 14-play scoring drive that culminated with an 8-yard TD pass to Cain on third-and goal. He also scrambled twice for 22 yards and connected on a 9-yard pass to Nabers on third-and-seven.

In last year's FSU-LSU game, Daniels completed 26 of 35 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels also rushed for 114 yards.

Insiders say LSU hasn’t changed its identity on offense but rather found more creative ways to utilize its experienced talent. The Tigers, for example, have put running backs in motion to the slot and lined up receivers in the backfield.

FSU's defense looking for more takeaways in 2023

FSU's Adam Fuller, the Seminoles' defensive coordinator, has liked his unit's progress this preseason. He also wants players to focus on forcing takeaways.

FSU had eight interceptions (two against LSU) and eight fumble recoveries last season. The Seminoles also return 94% of their defensive production from last season, the second-most in the country. FSU’s defense allowed 321.8 yards per game last season to rank 14th nationally, continuing a favorable trend.

"I thought we made a lot of strides during the week to have just talking about the opportunities and making sure that we're working at the football," Fuller said. "Even if they don't get out, you got to really work it and I thought we actually were probably one of the better weeks of just punching and attacking football.

"So I think that's got to continue."

Off Monday and Tuesday, FSU is scheduled to return to practice Wednesday as it continues preparations for LSU. Norvell is also pleased with his team's progress this preseason.

"Our guys have competed hard through 15 practices and we still have kind of a modified day that's going to show up on Wednesday as we continue to work on establishing what it’s gonna look like as we get into our LSU prep," Norvell said.

"I think this film and just the way our guys competed is really going to help and put some guys in position to be able to help us and emerge in bigger roles."

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Armoni Goodwin (22) runs past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

FSU defense national ranking last 10 years

2022: 14th (321.8 total yards per game)

2021: 66th (377.8 ypg)

2020: 107th (456.3 ypg)

2019: 90th (424.2 ypg)

2018: 80th (416.3 ypg)

2017: 18th (331.1 ypg)

2016: 22nd (349.1 ypg)

2015: 19th (336.9 ypg)

2014: 61st (396.9 ypg)

2013: 3rd (281.4 ypg)

FSU-LSU game information

Who: AP No. 8 FSU (0-0) vs. No. 5 LSU (0-0)

When/where: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LSU expects to test an FSU defense thatt could be among nation's best