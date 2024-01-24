LSU expected to hire former Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle as tight ends coach

LSU has seemingly completed its on-field staff ahead of the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, the Tigers promoted interim co-offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hantkon to the roles full-time, and on Wednesday, LSU found the final piece of the puzzle as it is reportedly hiring former Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle as the tight ends coach.

It’s a major pickup for Brian Kelly’s staff as Nagle was even considered a candidate for the offensive coordinator position. Instead, he’ll join the staff as a position coach after orchestrating one of the Group of Five’s best offenses last season.

The news of Nagle’s hiring was first reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

LSU is expected to hire former Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle as tight ends coach, sources tell @247Sports. Nagle helped Tulane win 23 games the last two seasons. (@zach_barnett 1st.)https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 https://t.co/6XJhaJZpi1 pic.twitter.com/sEk5KEnSdn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 24, 2024

Nagle is a Baton Rouge native who had been on staff at Tulane since 2016 in various capacities. He took over as the offensive play-caller this season and served as the interim head coach in the team’s 41-20 Military Bowl loss to Virginia Tech after Willie Fritz left for the Houston job.

Nagle has also previously been on staff at LSU, serving as a special teams analyst under Les Miles during the 2009 season.

