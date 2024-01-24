Advertisement

LSU expected to hire former Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle as tight ends coach

Tyler Nettuno
LSU has seemingly completed its on-field staff ahead of the 2024 season.

On Tuesday, the Tigers promoted interim co-offensive coordinators Joe Sloan and Cortez Hantkon to the roles full-time, and on Wednesday, LSU found the final piece of the puzzle as it is reportedly hiring former Tulane offensive coordinator Slade Nagle as the tight ends coach.

It’s a major pickup for Brian Kelly’s staff as Nagle was even considered a candidate for the offensive coordinator position. Instead, he’ll join the staff as a position coach after orchestrating one of the Group of Five’s best offenses last season.

The news of Nagle’s hiring was first reported by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Nagle is a Baton Rouge native who had been on staff at Tulane since 2016 in various capacities. He took over as the offensive play-caller this season and served as the interim head coach in the team’s 41-20 Military Bowl loss to Virginia Tech after Willie Fritz left for the Houston job.

Nagle has also previously been on staff at LSU, serving as a special teams analyst under Les Miles during the 2009 season.

