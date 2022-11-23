LSU enters the top five of the College Football Playoff Rankings entering rivalry weekend

The Tigers still remain at No. 6 in the Coaches and AP Polls, with USC remaining ahead in both and jumping them after Week 12 in the latter.

But in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night ahead of the final weekend of the regular season, LSU has moved up one spot into the top five.

The top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, all of which are 11-0, remain unchanged this week. USC moved up a spot but didn’t jump LSU despite taking down a ranked UCLA squad on the road and only having one loss on the year.

Here’s how things stand in the top 10 entering rivalry week.

Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 5

Week 12 Result: L 63-38 at South Carolina

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt

Oregon Ducks (9-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 12

Week 12 Result: W 20-17 vs. Utah

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Oregon State

Clemson Tigers (10-1)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 9

Week 12 Result: W 40-10 vs. Miami

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 8

Week 12 Result: W 34-0 vs. Austin Peay

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn

USC Trojans (10-1)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 7

Week 12 Result: W 48-45 at UCLA

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Notre Dame

LSU Tigers (9-2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 6

Week 12 Result: W 41-10 vs. UAB

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M

TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 4

Week 12 Result: W 29-28 at Baylor

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Iowa State

Michigan Wolverines (11-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 3

Week 12 Result: W 19-17 vs. Illinois

Week 13 Opponent: Away at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Previous Ranking: 2

Week 12 Result: W 43-30 at Maryland

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Michigan

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Ranking: 1

Week 12 Result: W 16-6 at Kentucky

Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia Tech

