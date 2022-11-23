LSU enters the top five of the College Football Playoff Rankings entering rivalry weekend
The Tigers still remain at No. 6 in the Coaches and AP Polls, with USC remaining ahead in both and jumping them after Week 12 in the latter.
But in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night ahead of the final weekend of the regular season, LSU has moved up one spot into the top five.
The top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, all of which are 11-0, remain unchanged this week. USC moved up a spot but didn’t jump LSU despite taking down a ranked UCLA squad on the road and only having one loss on the year.
Here’s how things stand in the top 10 entering rivalry week.
Tennessee Volunteers (9-2)
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 5
Week 12 Result: L 63-38 at South Carolina
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Vanderbilt
Oregon Ducks (9-2)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 12
Week 12 Result: W 20-17 vs. Utah
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Oregon State
Clemson Tigers (10-1)
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 9
Week 12 Result: W 40-10 vs. Miami
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina
Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 8
Week 12 Result: W 34-0 vs. Austin Peay
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Auburn
USC Trojans (10-1)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 7
Week 12 Result: W 48-45 at UCLA
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Notre Dame
LSU Tigers (9-2)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 6
Week 12 Result: W 41-10 vs. UAB
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Texas A&M
TCU Horned Frogs (11-0)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 4
Week 12 Result: W 29-28 at Baylor
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Iowa State
Michigan Wolverines (11-0)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 3
Week 12 Result: W 19-17 vs. Illinois
Week 13 Opponent: Away at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0)
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Previous Ranking: 2
Week 12 Result: W 43-30 at Maryland
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Michigan
Georgia Bulldogs (11-0)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Previous Ranking: 1
Week 12 Result: W 16-6 at Kentucky
Week 13 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia Tech