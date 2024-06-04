LSU enlists Patrick Peterson to help land top-five cornerbacks during crucial visit weekend

LSU had an eventful recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge, headlined by two of the top five cornerbacks in the 2025 cycle — DJ Pickett (No. 1) and Dorian Brew (No. 4).

If the Tigers could land one or both, it would only solidify what is already one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. And to help make that push, LSU brought in quite the ringer.

Former star cornerback and current NFL free agent Patrick Peterson was in the building pitching Pickett and Brew on joining “DBU.” Pickett is the top current target on the Tigers’ board, and LSU may be the frontrunner with Oregon, Miami and Florida in the mix as well, according to LSU Country’s Zack Nagy.

#LSU is reaping the benefits of elite recruiter Corey Raymond back in Baton Rouge. This weekend, he brought in two of the Top 5 CBs in America: DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB

Dorian Brew: No. 4 CB Raymond snuck in a special guest to help him make the push: Patrick Peterson. pic.twitter.com/GPzvXqBDgT — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) June 2, 2024

Pickett and Brew were two of several five-star prospects on campus this weekend, and while LSU is still reeling from the decommitment of Dakorien Moore — who it remains in the mix for — its No. 2-ranked class could retake the top spot if this weekend proves to have been fruitful.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire