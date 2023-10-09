LSU’s Emery Jones receives SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors

After a big day from the LSU offense — which totaled 259 passing yards and 274 rushing yards in a Week 6 win at Missouri — Tigers’ right tackle Emery Jones received SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week awards from the league office.

A sophomore in his second season as a full-time starter, Jones didn’t actually grade particularly highly, per Pro Football Focus. He was the No. 9-graded offensive tackle in the SEC this week, and he was credited with allowing a sack and three pressures.

However, he’s been very good against the run this season, grading fourth among SEC offensive tackles on the year, and he helped provide the opportunities for big games from Logan Diggs and Jayden Daniels rushing the football.

Emery Jones Jr. is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week pic.twitter.com/jypkPkD1Lb — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 9, 2023

LSU’s offensive line has had some issues this season, but the tackle spots manned by Will Campbell and Jones haven’t really been among them.

