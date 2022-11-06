LSU edges Alabama with gutsy 2-point conversion in overtime

LSU and Alabama staged an SEC thriller on Saturday in Death Valley.

Both teams scored in the extra session. However, the Tigers had the ball last and Coach Brian Kelly opted to go for a 2-point conversion down 31-30.

A combination that connected in the fourth quarter for a touchdown delivered again as Jayden Daniels found freshman Mason Taylor for the winning points in a 32-31 game.

Taylor is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

The loss was Alabama’s second of the season and basically removes Alabama from consideration for a CFP slot in 2022/

