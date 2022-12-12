LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari officially declares for 2023 NFL draft

In a decision that came as no surprise, star LSU edge rusher BJ Ojulari officially announced his intentions to leave the Tigers and declare for the 2023 NFL draft on Sunday. News of Ojulari’s decision first circulated earlier in the weekend, and Ojulari made things official with an announcement on Twitter.

An on and off-field leader for the Tigers who represented the team at SEC Media Days and was chosen to wear the No. 18 jersey this fall, Ojulari finished the 2022 season with 36 solo tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble. He was named a First Team All-SEC selection for his efforts, and he’s considered one of the top edge rushing prospects in the 2023 draft.

The loss of Ojulari and Ali Gaye, as well as Desmond Little, who enters the transfer portal, leaves LSU a bit thin on the edge heading into 2023.

List

2022 All-SEC teams loaded with LSU players after SEC West Championship season

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire