LSU DT Maason Smith says he’s ‘fully cleared’ for contact

As expected, LSU will be getting one of its impact defenders back on the field. Defensive tackle Maason Smith announced he’s fully cleared to return to football.

Smith tore his ACL while celebrating a stop on the first drive of the 2022 season opener against Florida State.

It was a blow to a Tiger defense that expected Smith to be a breakout star last fall. The injury put that plan on hold but the expectations remain the same entering 2023.

A five-star recruit, Smith’s talent was evident as a true freshman in 2021. He recorded four sacks and five tackles for loss in limited time.

Smith getting cleared now will allow him to participate in summer workouts and fall camp. He joins an LSU defensive front that includes third-team All-American Mekhi Wingo and a slew of Power Five transfers.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire