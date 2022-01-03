LSU drops five spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The LSU Tigers’ perfect run came to end last week when they traveled to Auburn to take on the Tigers basketball team. Auburn was ranked No. 11 and climbed up to spots to No. 9 after knocking off Will Wade’s squad.

LSU dropped five spots to No. 21 as a result of that SEC opener. Focus shifts to Kentucky on Tuesday night as they look to avoid making it two losses in a row. The Tigers were the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC.

The top seven stayed intact with the Baylor Bears receiving all 32 first-place votes. Auburn remains the highest-ranked team in the conference. LSU will have an opportunity to climb back up in the rankings when they host the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats. The team will then host No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped one spot but is now ranked ahead of LSU by one spot. Those two teams will meet on the hardwood on Jan. 19 when the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa. LSU is the lowest-ranked SEC team inside the top 25. Of their next six games, four will be against ranked opponents with Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee twice.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor (32) 13-0 800 – 2 Duke 11-1 760 – 3 Purdue 12-1 713 – 4 Gonzaga 11-2 693 – 5 UCLA 8-1 657 – 6 Kansas 11-1 654 – 7 Arizona 11-1 559 – 8 USC 12-0 517 +1 9 Auburn 12-1 512 +2 10 Michigan State 12-2 507 – 11 Iowa State 12-1 450 -3 12 Ohio St 9-2 412 – 13 Kentucky 11-2 344 +4 14 Houston 12-2 328 – 15 Villanova 9-4 286 +7 16 Texas 11-2 285 +2 17 Providence 13-1 284 +4 18 Tennessee 9-3 253 -3 19 Colorado St 10-0 229 +1 20 Alabama 10-3 223 -1 21 LSU 12-1 208 -5 22 Seton Hall 9-3 160 -9 23 Wisconsin 10-2 156 – 24 Xavier 11-2 136 – 25 Texas Tech 10-2 110 –

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1

