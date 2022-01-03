LSU drops five spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
The LSU Tigers’ perfect run came to end last week when they traveled to Auburn to take on the Tigers basketball team. Auburn was ranked No. 11 and climbed up to spots to No. 9 after knocking off Will Wade’s squad.

LSU dropped five spots to No. 21 as a result of that SEC opener. Focus shifts to Kentucky on Tuesday night as they look to avoid making it two losses in a row. The Tigers were the last remaining undefeated team in the SEC.

The top seven stayed intact with the Baylor Bears receiving all 32 first-place votes. Auburn remains the highest-ranked team in the conference. LSU will have an opportunity to climb back up in the rankings when they host the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats. The team will then host No. 18 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped one spot but is now ranked ahead of LSU by one spot. Those two teams will meet on the hardwood on Jan. 19 when the Tigers head to Tuscaloosa. LSU is the lowest-ranked SEC team inside the top 25. Of their next six games, four will be against ranked opponents with Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee twice.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

12-1

713

4

Gonzaga

11-2

693

5

UCLA

8-1

657

6

Kansas

11-1

654

7

Arizona

11-1

559

8

USC

12-0

517

+1

9

Auburn

12-1

512

+2

10

Michigan State

12-2

507

11

Iowa State

12-1

450

-3

12

Ohio St

9-2

412

13

Kentucky

11-2

344

+4

14

Houston

12-2

328

15

Villanova

9-4

286

+7

16

Texas

11-2

285

+2

17

Providence

13-1

284

+4

18

Tennessee

9-3

253

-3

19

Colorado St

10-0

229

+1

20

Alabama

10-3

223

-1

21

LSU

12-1

208

-5

22

Seton Hall

9-3

160

-9

23

Wisconsin

10-2

156

24

Xavier

11-2

136

25

Texas Tech

10-2

110

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas 15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1

