LSU drops in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after loss to TCU

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
  Xavier Pinson
    American basketball player

It hasn’t been much sunshine and daffodils for the LSU men’s basketball team as of late. They did pick up a commitment from five-star center Yohan Traore recently but the team lost their fourth game in five chances over the weekend.

This time they fell on the road in Fort Worth, Texas, as they took on the TCU Horned Frogs in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The team saw the return of Xavier Pinson and Darius Days. Tari Eason was also injured in the win over Texas A&M but he was back in the starting lineup against TCU.

Pinson was on a minute restriction, so he wasn’t on the floor for sustained stretches of the game. It would be up to Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines to carry the load in the backcourt. The Tigers are once again falling in the coaches’ poll with their latest loss. They are now at No. 25 after climbing as high as No. 12 earlier in the season.

They will look to right the ship when they take on Ole Miss this Tuesday at the PMAC.

The Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats continued their winning ways this week. Auburn moves into the top spot in a tie with Gonzaga. The Alabama Crimson Tide continued their up and down season with a win over then No. 4 ranked Baylor. The Tennessee Vols dropped a tough road game to future SEC foe, the Texas Longhorns.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

17-2

784 (16)

1

Auburn

18-1

784 (16)

+1

3

Purdue

18-3

691

+3

4

UCLA

16-2

647

+4

5

Arizona

17-2

618

-2

6

Duke

17-3

604

+1

7

Kentucky

17-4

595

+6

8

Baylor

18-3

584

-4

9

Houston

18-2

567

10

Kansas

17-3

511

-5

11

Wisconsin

17-3

478

12

Villanova

16-5

461

13

Michigan St

16-4

405

-3

14

Texas Tech

16-5

386

15

Providence

18-2

384

+2

16

Ohio State

13-5

296

17

Connecticut

15-4

260

+2

18

Illinois

15-5

256

+3

19

USC

18-3

199

-4

20

Tennessee

14-6

147

21

Texas

16-5

134

+4

22

Iowa State

16-5

129

+2

23

Xavier

15-5

113

24

Marquette

15-7

80

+3

25

LSU

16-5

78

-7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1

