LSU drops in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after loss to TCU

It hasn’t been much sunshine and daffodils for the LSU men’s basketball team as of late. They did pick up a commitment from five-star center Yohan Traore recently but the team lost their fourth game in five chances over the weekend.

This time they fell on the road in Fort Worth, Texas, as they took on the TCU Horned Frogs in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The team saw the return of Xavier Pinson and Darius Days. Tari Eason was also injured in the win over Texas A&M but he was back in the starting lineup against TCU.

Pinson was on a minute restriction, so he wasn’t on the floor for sustained stretches of the game. It would be up to Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines to carry the load in the backcourt. The Tigers are once again falling in the coaches’ poll with their latest loss. They are now at No. 25 after climbing as high as No. 12 earlier in the season.

They will look to right the ship when they take on Ole Miss this Tuesday at the PMAC.

The Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats continued their winning ways this week. Auburn moves into the top spot in a tie with Gonzaga. The Alabama Crimson Tide continued their up and down season with a win over then No. 4 ranked Baylor. The Tennessee Vols dropped a tough road game to future SEC foe, the Texas Longhorns.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 17-2 784 (16) – 1 Auburn 18-1 784 (16) +1 3 Purdue 18-3 691 +3 4 UCLA 16-2 647 +4 5 Arizona 17-2 618 -2 6 Duke 17-3 604 +1 7 Kentucky 17-4 595 +6 8 Baylor 18-3 584 -4 9 Houston 18-2 567 – 10 Kansas 17-3 511 -5 11 Wisconsin 17-3 478 – 12 Villanova 16-5 461 – 13 Michigan St 16-4 405 -3 14 Texas Tech 16-5 386 – 15 Providence 18-2 384 +2 16 Ohio State 13-5 296 – 17 Connecticut 15-4 260 +2 18 Illinois 15-5 256 +3 19 USC 18-3 199 -4 20 Tennessee 14-6 147 – 21 Texas 16-5 134 +4 22 Iowa State 16-5 129 +2 23 Xavier 15-5 113 – 24 Marquette 15-7 80 +3 25 LSU 16-5 78 -7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1

