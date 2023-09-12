LSU drops in CBS Sports post-Week 2 top 25 despite Grambling win

LSU bounced back about as well as it could on Saturday when it hosted an FCS opponent for the home opener. The Tigers took down Grambling at Death Valley 72-10, but that wasn’t enough to get the national media back in its corner after the opening loss to Florida State.

With several upsets this week, headlined by Alabama’s home loss to Texas, there was quite a bit of movement in CBS Sports’ top 25 this week, and that included a one-spot drop for the Tigers from No. 14 to No. 15.

It will take a lot more than a win over an FCS opponent to get coach Brian Kelly’s squad back in the top 10, but with SEC play set to start this Saturday as the Tigers travel to play a West division rival in Mississippi State, we could see a rise next week if LSU can come away with a win.

