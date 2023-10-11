LSU draws top 10 TV ratings in Week 6 win over Missouri

LSU hit the road last weekend for a matchup with the 5-0 Missouri Tigers at 11 a.m. CT, and the game was a barnburner.

The LSU defense struggled in the first half of the game stopping Brady Cook and Missouri’s offense until Harold Perkins made a huge interception with five minutes left in the second quarter.

In the second half, Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense made an incredible comeback as the Tigers wound up winning the game 49-39. When LSU needed a big play the most at the end of the game, Major Burns got a pick-six to seal the win.

Sports Media Watch released the ratings for the top 10 games in Week 6 and the LSU vs. Missouri game finished as the No. 9 game of the week. The matchup had 2.34 million viewers on ESPN. That is huge, especially for an 11 a.m. game that was competing with Texas vs. Oklahoma and Maryland vs. Ohio State.

LSU will probably get some more great ratings this week as they take on the Auburn Tigers.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire