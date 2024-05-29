LSU draws Seton Hall in Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

The LSU women’s basketball team is heading to Connecticut in December to take part in the 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. The Tigers will face Seton Hall at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Dec. 17.

LSU opened last season playing in a Hall of Fame series event in Las Vegas against Colorado.

“We are really excited to bring LSU to the Mohegan Sun to play Seton Hall in December,” coach Kim Mulkey said in a release. “We have participated in Hall of Fame events before and are looking forward to do so once again.”

Mohegan Sun Arena is an hour from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, into which Mulkey was inducted in 2020 and Seimone Augustus — a former star player at LSU who was hired as an assistant last week — will be inducted in October as part of the 2024 class.

LSU will play Seton Hall on December 17 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena! 📄 https://t.co/3tGgayoVzI pic.twitter.com/gKg8n6aePu — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) May 29, 2024

This will be the second meeting between the two teams after LSU won 58-40 during the 2010-11 season. The Pirates are coming off 17-15 season in which they lost in the first round of the WBIT.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire