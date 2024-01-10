LSU DL Maason Smith declares for the 2024 NFL Draft

Another talented SEC defensive star is taking his talents to the next level as LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith has announced he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

A two-year starter contributor with Tigers in 2021 and 2023 Smith has shown lots of promise and flash within the LSU defense. In his two years as a starter, Smith logged 6.5 sacks, 35 quarterback pressures, and 46 tackles. While Smith was not the most productive player on the stat sheet side of things it is clear he is a disruptive force in the middle of the defense.

While Smith missed out on the 2022 season due to an ACL tear it appears as though he was able to bounce back to his spry and athletic self in his latest season. Smith is a productive athlete who has excellent short-area quickness, burst, and enough pass-rushing moves to be a headache to offensive linemen. There will be an inherent risk in taking Smith given his limited playing time, but the physical talent is going to be far too tempting for teams to pass on. Expect Smith to hear his name called sometime on day two of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire