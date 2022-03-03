LSU denies knowledge of football coach exposing himself to former administrator

LSU is denying any knowledge that a member of the Tigers football staff "exposed himself" to a former associate athletics director several years ago during a previous stint with the program, an athletics department spokesperson said Thursday.

LSU responded to claims made by Larry English, the attorney of former LSU associate AD Sharon Lewis, during a radio interview with WRKF-FM 89.3 last month. English said the incident took place in 2013.

The Advocate, a news organization based in Baton Rouge, identified the LSU staff member as Frank Wilson on Thursday, though Wilson's name was not mentioned by English during the radio interview.

“We are unaware of any prior allegations against Frank Wilson, and there is no evidence that any such allegations were ever reported to LSU officials," LSU said in a statement. "Further, none of these allegations were shared during the highly visible, independent Title IX review that LSU initiated last year.”

Efforts by The Advertiser to reach English at his Shreveport office on Thursday were not immediately successful. Wilson did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through LSU's athletics department.

Wilson coached LSU running backs and was LSU's recruiting coordinator from 2010-15. He left to become coach at Texas San Antonio from 2016-19. He spent 2020-21 at McNeese State before rejoining the LSU staff in December to coach running backs under first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly.

Lewis filed a $50 million lawsuit against LSU's board of supervisors, athletics committee, several university administrators and former LSU football coach Les Miles, among others, last April. Lewis has accused LSU of retaliating against her for reporting allegations of Title IX misconduct and sexual harassment.

In her lawsuit, Lewis accused the school of gender discrimination and a hostile work environment and alleged she was underpaid by the university for bringing the Title IX violations to senior officials.

Sharon Lewis, an administrator at Louisiana State University, reported former LSU football coach Les Miles for sexual misconduct in 2013. Following the report, Lewis claims the university retaliated against her. In April 2021, Lewis filed a lawsuit against LSU for the claimed retaliation. Lewis is shown posing for a portrait in downtown Baton Rouge on April 4, 2021.

Lewis' lawsuit does not contain specific allegations against Wilson, but she has until Friday to amend it to include new allegations, a federal judge ruled Feb. 25.

In late January, the Daily Advertiser reported Lewis had her contract terminated.

In a statement released at the time, Lewis' attorneys claimed LSU athletics director Scott Woodward terminated her contract without cause. Woodward is among the LSU administrators named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Also in January, Lewis — along with 13 others, including former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron — was dropped as a defendant in another sexual discrimination lawsuit involving the university.

That suit includes 10 current and former students as plaintiffs and accuses LSU of ignoring sexual assault complaints and violating Title IX policies set by the university.

The accusations, brought to light in a November 2020 USA TODAY report, prompted LSU to hire the law firm Husch Blackwell to conduct an independent investigation. As a result, the school suspended executive deputy AD Verge Ausberry and senior associate AD Miriam Segar in April 2021, both without pay for 30 days and 21 days, respectively.

Segar and Ausberry are named as defendants in Lewis and the students' lawsuits.

Lewis was LSU's associate athletic director of football recruiting and alumni relations, a position she was promoted to in 2020. She'd been a member of the football recruiting department since 2002.

Contributing: Daily Advertiser reporters Ashley White, Koki Riley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU denies knowledge of football coach exposing himself ex-administrator