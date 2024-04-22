LSU defensive tackle transfer target commits to Auburn

LSU came up short in landing one of its top transfer defensive tackle targets as Philip Blidi committed to Auburn.

Blidi began his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana. He hit the portal again after a year with the Hoosiers, this time garnering SEC interest.

According to On3’s Shea Dixon, Auburn made an impression on Blidi, and the buzz around his recruitment signaled Auburn following Blidi’s visit to the Plains.

Per PFF, Blidi was the 15th-best graded defensive tackle in the Big Ten last year while totaling 15 pressures and 11 run stops.

LSU needs to beef up its defensive tackle group and remains in pursuit of some of the portal’s top players, including DTs Simeon Barrow Jr. and Damonic Williams.

#LSU hosted Indiana transfer DT Philip Blidi, but all the buzz had been around Auburn following his visit earlier this week. https://t.co/7cWYDtn4eM — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) April 21, 2024

Blidi bolsters an already solid Auburn transfer class that ranks 10th in the country, according to On3.

LSU remains well positioned with the seventh-ranked transfer class, but Blidi is a loss given the Tigers’ need at his position.

Brian Kelly said defensive tackle is the only position LSU is after in the spring portal window. Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee are the only two scholarship defensive tackles on the roster who saw time for LSU last year.

Despite the lack of numbers, Kelly feels good about where the position is headed with defensive line coach Bo Davis leading the way.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire