LSU defensive tackle transfer target commits to Oklahoma

LSU badly needs to add some help along the interior of the defensive line in the transfer portal this spring, but it’s pool of options just got a bit smaller.

On Thursday night, TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams committed to Oklahoma. The native of Mission Hills, California, had previously visited LSU on Monday.

It’s a tough miss for the Tigers, who only return two players along the defensive line with game experience — Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee. For now, that need remains unfilled.

However, other targets remain available such as Michigan State’s Simeon Barrow Jr. and Kent State’s CJ West.

Williams appeared in 26 games in two seasons in Fort Worth, totaling 60 tackles (9.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

