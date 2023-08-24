LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith suspended for season opener against Florida State

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith will have to wait a week longer than anticipated to make his return to the field.

According to a report from The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander, Smith will be suspended for the season opener against Florida State. The suspension comes from the NCAA and stems from Smith receiving an improper benefit at an autograph signing in July 2021 before the name, image and likeness era began, per Alexander.

Smith would have served that suspension at some point last fall, but he suffered a season-ending ACL tear on the first drive of what was expected to be a breakout campaign.

He’s battled some injuries in camp this offseason but is expected to make a major impact on the field. Without him against a tough Florida State rushing attack, the Tigers will rely heavily on redshirt junior Jacobian Guillory and West Virginia transfer Jordan Jefferson to play alongside Mekhi Wingo on the inside.

