LSU defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson declares for the NFL draft

LSU has now lost two veterans along the defensive line to the NFL draft as defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson announced his intention to go pro. His decision to enter the draft is mostly a formality as he had exhausted his eligibility in five seasons of college football.

A transfer addition this past offseason from West Virginia, where he started 17 games, Jefferson was mostly expected to be a rotational player behind Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo. However, when Wingo went down midway through the season, Jefferson became a regular starter.

He ultimately started six of the 13 games he appeared in during his lone season in Baton Rouge.

Despite playing a diminished role, Jefferson finished 2023 with a career-high in tackles with 36 (seven for loss) with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

