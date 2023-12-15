LSU defensive tackle Fitzgerald West enters the transfer portal

LSU’s defensive line depth took a hit as defensive tackle Fitzgerald West announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.

A former three-star recruit from Lafayette Christian Academy who played on both sides of the ball in high school, West saw action on both offense and defense as well as special teams while appearing in five games during his true freshman season.

After taking a redshirt year, he moved to focus solely on the defensive line this season, but the result was a decrease in playing time. He appeared in just two games, blowout wins over Grambling and Army, earning a tackle in each contest.

Rivals has learned LSU DL Fitzgerald West has entered the portal. Played on both sides of the ball during his time at LSU. pic.twitter.com/Yjd56UpYR1 — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 14, 2023

West’s departure only raises further questions about depth along the defensive line, which could be set to lose Maason Smith and Mekhi Wingo after this season.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire