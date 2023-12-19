LSU defensive lineman enters transfer portal

A former three-star defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class has now entered his name into the transfer portal.

Tygee Hill is a 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman from New Orleans who committed to LSU out of Edna Karr High School in 2022. Hill appeared in nine games over two years for the Tigers and made three tackles.

The Tigers had nine defensive tackles on the roster this season and Hill was still talented enough to make an appearance in six games. He had his best game against Auburn where he made two tackles.

The Tigers have two defensive linemen commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, Shone Washington and De'Myrion Johnson. There are also a lot of players in the NCAA transfer portal that Brian Kelly could try to land to take the open roster spot.

Officially in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left! — Tygee “Tygeezus” Hill🐯 (@tygeezus) December 19, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire