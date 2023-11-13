LSU defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey is back with the team. Brian Kelly has him in this role for now

BATON ROUGE – LSU football defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey returned to the team this past week, coaching with the Tigers for the first time against Florida on Saturday.

But Lindsey will not be serving full-time in his appointed role just yet as he still recovers from a personal health matter that has forced him away from the team for the majority of this season, coach Brian Kelly said Monday.

"We're so excited about where he is medically but there are contingencies in terms of what he can do," Kelly said. "He's not out there 15 hours a day and doing those things. But we're gradually, for his own health, we're bringing him back much more in an administrative role right now."

LSU outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Jancek has served as the Tigers' defensive line coach in Lindsey's absence.

The Tigers will look to win their second consecutive game this Saturday when host Georgia State (7 p.m., ESPN2).

DON'T FORGET ABOUT NABERS AND THOMAS: Jayden Daniels made history vs. Florida. But don't forget about Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

POACHING A&M RECRUITS: Which recruits can LSU football poach from Texas A&M following Jimbo Fisher firing? 5 questions

JAYDEN'S HEISMAN MOMENT: Jayden Daniels agrees: His performance vs. Florida was his Heisman moment

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Brian Kelly explains Jimmy Lindsey's role in return