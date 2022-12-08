LSU defensive back Jay Ward is entering the 2023 NFL draft

Charean Williams
LSU defensive back Jay Ward could have played a fifth college season. He won’t.

Ward announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL draft on Wednesday.

“My time in Baton Rouge has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future,” Ward wrote on social media. “I will be pursuing a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.”

Ward, a three-year starter for the Tigers, played cornerback and safety and is projected as a safety in the NFL. He appeared in 36 career games.

In 2022, Ward totaled 57 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and a fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

Ward made 195 tackles, six interceptions and 17 pass breakups in his career.

