LSU defensive back enters the transfer portal

LSU sophomore safety Derrick Davis Jr. has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Davis was considered the No. 1 safety in the nation coming out of high school in 2021 by ESPN. He played at Gateway High School in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Davis committed to LSU over Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State and Georgia.

He played in 12 games during his freshman season, making two tackles, and he has played in four games this season and has four tackles. In addition to safety, he saw some action at running back when the Tigers’ depth was strained. Davis will transfer out of Baton Rouge with three years of eligibility remaining.

Brian Kelly turned to the transfer portal to secure the secondary this fall and he might have to do it again for next year’s team. The Tigers will play Purdue on Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl.

I’m officially portal. My recruitment is 100% open. I have not committed anywhere. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/I00vS9IdBp — Derrick Davis (@D_Davizzz) December 13, 2022

