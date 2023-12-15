LSU defensive back enters his name into the transfer portal

LSU’s secondary struggled mightily in 2023 and now one of the best defensive backs on the team has entered the transfer portal.

Sage Ryan is a redshirt sophomore who has been in Baton Rouge for three years and this season was the best year of his career. In 12 games played, he made nine starts and made 35 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three passes deflected.

Ryan has appeared in 30 games, started in 12 games, and made 64 total tackles in three years on the Bayou. With Ryan leaving the Tigers in the transfer portal, a depleted LSU secondary now gets even thinner.

Brian Kelly has received six commitments from defensive back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Kelly will surely be looking to the transfer portal to find more talented defensive backs that could make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge and could show the new kids how to be successful in the SEC.

With Texas and Oklahoma entering the conference, it will be all hands on deck for the Tigers.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire