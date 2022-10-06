LSU’s defense: Inside Tigers’ scoreless second-half possession streak

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup from Tiger Stadium.

The 2022 season is LSU’s first under head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly was hired at LSU Dec. 2, 2021. He served as Notre Dame’s head coach from 2010-21, compiling a 92-40 record.

LSU’s defense enters Week 6 against Tennessee with a streak of 14 consecutive scoreless second-half possessions.

Below are statistics inside LSU’s scoreless second-half possession streak and for the season.

Week 5: at Auburn (W, 21-17)

Jake Crandall / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn’s second-half offensive possessions against LSU’s defense:

Punt

Downs

Interception

Punt

Interception

Week 4: versus New Mexico (W, 38-0)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico’s second-half offensive possessions against LSU’s defense:

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Week 3: versus Mississippi State (W, 31-16)

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK

Mississippi State’s second-half offensive possessions against LSU’s defense:

Field goal

Downs

Punt

Punt

Interception

14 consecutive second-half possessions without allowing a point

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

LSU’s defense has not allowed a second-half point since Week 3 versus Mississippi State when the Bulldogs scored on a field goal with 6 minutes, 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

LSU's defense by the numbers in 2022

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK

Total yards allowed per game: 293.8

Yards per play allowed: 4.95

Passing yards allowed per game: 184.6

Rushing yards allowed per game: 109.2

Opponents’ third down conversion percentage: .348

Opponents’ fourth down conversion percentage:.286

Defensive touchdowns: 2

Opponents’ red zone scores: 7 (2 rushing touchdowns, 2 passing touchdowns, 3 field goals)

