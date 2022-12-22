LSU is deemed a winner on national signing day by On3

LSU had a near-flawless national signing day as it entered the day with 25 commitments and ended it with 25 signees.

The only hiccup the Tigers had was Daylen Austin flipping his commitment to Oregon, but LSU filled that spot after they flipped four-star tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt.

Other than that, the only miss the Tigers coaching staff had was that they weren’t able to pry Isaac Smith away from Mississippi State.

They were named one of the winners from national signing day by On3.

Much like Texas, nearly all of LSU’s work was done prior to Wednesday. But Brian Kelly and Co. finished strong by holding off a late charge from Auburn for offensive lineman DJ Chester and beat out Texas to flip four-star tight end Ka’Morreun Pimpton from Vanderbilt. The Tigers still have a few names left to keep an eye on between now and February, with five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks announcing tomorrow and five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor set to go in January.

LSU entered the day needed to address depth issues at tight end, at the defensive line, and in the secondary. The Tigers signed three tight ends (Markway, McGohan, and Pimpton) three defensive linemen (Womack, Howard, and Carpenter), and six defensive backs (Toviano, Jackson, Yaites, Daugherty, Hughes, and Stamps).

Plus they added four offensive linemen (Mubenga, Adams, Chester, and Heard) to help that group as well. I’d say it was a great day to be a fan of LSU.

