LSU deemed a recruiting winner in September

LSU coach Brian Kelly had a bit of a slow start in the 2023 recruiting class, but things really started to heat up toward the end of the summer. After fantastic strides in July and August, the Tigers’ class ranked in the top 10.

September wasn’t as flashy on the recruiting trail, as LSU only landed one commitment. But it was quality over quantity, as it secured a commitment from in-state offensive tackle Zalance Heard, who is rated as a five-star recruit by On3, on Sept. 1.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that On3’s Keegan Pope deemed LSU one of its winners from the month of September when it comes to recruiting.

On3 Consensus Team Ranking: No. 6

August Commitments: 1

Avg. Rating Per Commit: 95.43 After massive months in July and August, which featured a combined 15 commitments, LSU slowed down a bit in September. But few pledges will be bigger — literally or figuratively — than On3 five-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard. The Tigers were long considered the favorites, but did have to hold off overtures from some other programs. After landing top-40 offensive lineman Will Campbell last cycle, the team’s current starting tackle, Brian Kelly and Co. have added another cornerstone offensive lineman with Heard.

Kelly already has a phenomenal class in his first full recruiting cycle, thanks to commitments like Heard’s. But the Tigers are still vying for several players who are uncommitted or pledged elsewhere. If they can land a few of them, this class could be an elite one.

