LSU debuts as a top 10 team in first 2023 SP+ Rankings

The hype continues to roll in for LSU as it enters Year 2 under Brian Kelly.

After a 10-win campaign and a strong finish in the bowl game, the expectations are high in Baton Rouge. The Tigers are well-positioned at quarterback, Malik Nabers is a budding star at wide receiver and several talented offensive linemen are back.

On defense, Harold Perkins, Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith could give LSU one of the best front sevens in the country.

ESPN’s Billy Connelly released his first set of the 2023 SP+ rankings this week, where LSU placed seventh overall — 10th on offense and 14th on defense.

🪩 2023 SP+ PROJECTIONS 🕺 * You'll NEVER BELIEVE who's No. 1!

* Bama starts out fourth??? #TheSkyIsFalling

* The Pac-12 race could be fantastic

* Kent State 😬

* Welcome to the party, @JSUGamecocks_FB and @BearkatsFB THE OFFSEASON'S OVER, EVERYBODYhttps://t.co/e5MWjgkWcF — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) February 14, 2023

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and LSU are the only five schools to rank top 15 on offense and defense. Florida State, who LSU is set to face in the opener, ranks 11th.

SP+ falls in line with most of LSU’s offseason rankings. It’s a statistical model, but most human power rankings had LSU in that five to ten range. It’s projecting LSU to make a jump based on returning production, especially on offense.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire